Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.82

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.82 and traded as high as $17.65. Renren shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 161,140 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Renren alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENN. Antara Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Renren by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.