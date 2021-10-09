Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,463,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,803 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $56,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REPL stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.48. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $905,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,646 shares of company stock worth $4,859,041 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPL. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

