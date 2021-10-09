Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.48. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $408,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,041. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

