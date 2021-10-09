Resolute Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000.

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $79.54. 450,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,678. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $85.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

