Resolute Advisors LLC Invests $506,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,604 shares of company stock valued at $240,437,560 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.45. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

