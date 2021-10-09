Resolute Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,564,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $17.41 on Friday, hitting $2,801.12. 946,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,489.45 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,804.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,551.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

