Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

