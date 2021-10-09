Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

QSR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cfra raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$81.64 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$86.74.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at C$77.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.58. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$67.77 and a 12-month high of C$87.32. The firm has a market cap of C$23.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.