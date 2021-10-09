Reviewing People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) & Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. People’s United Financial pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cortland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 28.18% 12.02% 1.21% People’s United Financial 30.99% 8.53% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cortland Bancorp and People’s United Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A People’s United Financial 0 6 0 0 2.00

People’s United Financial has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.33%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and People’s United Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.58 $8.26 million N/A N/A People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.34 $219.60 million $1.27 14.17

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Cortland Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cortland, OH.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

