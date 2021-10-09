Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of RELL opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,021.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

