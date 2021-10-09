Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $24.93, but opened at $27.10. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 60 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REPX shares. Truist increased their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 13,738 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $288,498.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,498. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,342 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,409,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth about $869,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.