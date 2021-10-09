Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 4,376.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,090 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 143.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 755.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.54 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,344,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,266.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,199,201 shares of company stock valued at $21,009,491. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.