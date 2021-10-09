Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.