RM (LON:RM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $231.49

Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 231.49 ($3.02) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00). RM shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04), with a volume of 16,410 shares trading hands.

RM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of RM in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of RM in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.57. The company has a market capitalization of £189.56 million and a PE ratio of 16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. RM’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

