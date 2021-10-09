RM (LON:RM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $231.49

Shares of RM plc (LON:RM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 231.49 ($3.02) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($3.00). RM shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04), with a volume of 16,410 shares trading hands.
RM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of RM in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of RM in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.57. The company has a market capitalization of £189.56 million and a PE ratio of 16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.35.
About RM (LON:RM)
RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.
