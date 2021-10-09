Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBRA. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

