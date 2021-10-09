Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

NYSE RY opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $106.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

