Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives $3.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.
SZGPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of SZGPY stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $3.34. 896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.07.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.
