Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives $3.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Shares of SZGPY stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $3.34. 896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.