Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 441,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties.

