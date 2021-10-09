Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €125.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.50 ($150.00).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €115.12 ($135.44) on Wednesday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €108.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.89.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

