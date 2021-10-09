Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,780 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.21% of Sanmina worth $30,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 57,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,791 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 58.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,177 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Sanmina’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

