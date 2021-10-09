Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 811.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,833 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,213,000 after buying an additional 256,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 218,322 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after buying an additional 173,041 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.