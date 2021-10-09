SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 140.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after acquiring an additional 272,099 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $552,001,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SAP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,936,000 after purchasing an additional 151,877 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 9.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SAP by 15.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $135.44 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $159.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day moving average of $140.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

