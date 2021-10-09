Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

Shares of SRPT opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

