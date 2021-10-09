Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $19.56

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $18.97. Sasol shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 5,250 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
