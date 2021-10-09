Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $19.56

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $18.97. Sasol shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 5,250 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

