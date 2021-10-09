Savix (SVX) Price Hits $4.97 on Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Savix has a market cap of $315,990.09 and $1,708.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $4.97 or 0.00009096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00050165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00232761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00101855 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 123,187 coins and its circulating supply is 63,534 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

