Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

NYSE:SLB opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

