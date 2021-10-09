Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,096,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,641 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $50,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.16. 431,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

