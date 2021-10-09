Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,907. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

