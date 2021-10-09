Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €66.90 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on G24. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scout24 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.04 ($85.93).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €58.34 ($68.64) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of €68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €68.23. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €58.56 ($68.89) and a 52 week high of €77.25 ($90.88). The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.35.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

