SCS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,246,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,635 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.4% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $284,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,979. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

