Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 1,421.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 155,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $1,205,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

