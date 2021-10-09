Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

