Secure Energy Services’ (SES) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$7.25 price objective on the stock.

SES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price objective on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.35.

SES stock opened at C$5.36 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$5.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$116.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -8.20%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

