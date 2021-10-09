SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) & Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Critical Survey

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of SEI Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SEI Investments and Robinhood Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 2 2 0 2.50 Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46

SEI Investments presently has a consensus price target of $73.17, suggesting a potential upside of 22.05%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus price target of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 28.12%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than SEI Investments.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 27.79% 28.17% 23.42% Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEI Investments and Robinhood Markets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.68 billion 5.02 $447.29 million $3.00 19.98 Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 37.28 $7.45 million N/A N/A

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Robinhood Markets on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners and other investment professionals. The Institutional Investors segment provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to fund companies, banking institutions and both traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on the provis

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

