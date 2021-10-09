SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.95 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

