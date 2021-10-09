SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov Sells 9,900 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $240,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEMrush by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

