ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,674 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $43,011.00.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,125,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 386,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 44,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ServiceSource International by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 45,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.