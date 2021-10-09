SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGBAF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SES from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. SES has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.29.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

