Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 15,988 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 20.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Huntsman by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 484.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,330 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 70.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE HUN opened at $31.95 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.