Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,745 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after buying an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,864,000 after buying an additional 213,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,385,000 after buying an additional 279,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $141.51 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $143.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average is $125.93.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

