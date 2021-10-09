Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.01 Million in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veracyte by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Veracyte by 4,440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 301,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 294,835 shares in the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

