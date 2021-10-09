Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $859,000 in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.