Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 25,189 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,189 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3,374.9% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 1,126,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH opened at $10.65 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.