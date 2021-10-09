Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 83,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DM. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $7.06 on Friday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

