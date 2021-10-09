SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,701 shares of company stock worth $2,897,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $46.07 on Friday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -270.98 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $56.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

