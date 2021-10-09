SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 128.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,958,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,190,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $109.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

