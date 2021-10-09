SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $202.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day moving average of $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.