SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAD opened at $326.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.00 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.80.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

