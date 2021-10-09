SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.