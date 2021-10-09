SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,349 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 93,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 652,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.68. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $228.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

